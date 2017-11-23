UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Glenn Hoddle for highlights of the penultimate round of Champions League group matches as Chelsea head to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabag. Victory for Chelsea will guarantee their place in the knockout stages. A draw in Basel will be enough for Manchester United to qualify through to the last 16 as group winners, while Celtic have the daunting task of an away trip to Paris Saint-Germain. Tottenham confirmed their place in the last 16 after beating European Champions Real Madrid 3-1 but victory in Germany against Borussia Dortmund will see them qualify as group winners, and Manchester City will also confirm top spot in their group with a home win against Feyenoord. Liverpool travel to Spain knowing victory against Sevilla will see them qualify for the knockout stages.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.