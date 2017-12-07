UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon for highlights of the week’s UEFA Champions League matches, as the group stage draws to a close. Wednesday’s games feature Tottenham Hotspur against Cypriot side APOEL at Wembley, Liverpool hosting Spartak Moscow and Manchester City’s trip to Ukraine to play Shakhtar Donetsk, while Tuesday’s action is headlined by Chelsea’s match against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United’s meeting with CSKA Moscow and Celtic’s game against Belgian side Anderlecht. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface and Joe Speight.

