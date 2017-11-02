UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV Sports. 01 Nov

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon for highlights of the week’s UEFA Champions League matches with six British teams in action. The Wednesday matches see Tottenham Hotspur host Champions League holders Real Madrid at Wembley, Manchester City and Napoli meet in Naples, and Liverpool take on Slovenian side Maribor at Anfield. The Tuesday action includes Chelsea in Italy to face Roma, Manchester United hosting Benfica, and Celtic up against Bayern Munich in Glasgow.

