UEFA Champions League Highlights | itv | UCL Semi-final 2nd leg | Wednesday 02 May 2018

UEFA Champions League Highlights

Mark Pougatch presents highlights of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg ties with comment and analysis from Roy Keane and Lee Dixon. A place in the Champions League final is up for grabs as Liverpool, England’s sole representative left in the competition, travel to Italy to face Roma in the Eternal City in the second leg of their semi-final tie. In the other semi-final, champions Real Madrid, take on five-time winners Bayern Munich.