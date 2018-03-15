UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Wednesday 14 March 2018



Places in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Champions League are up for grabs! Manchester United take on Sevilla with it all to play for after drawing 0-0 in Spain while Chelsea have a tricky trip to Barcelona after drawing 1-1 in their first leg. There’s also a round-up of the rest of the action as Roma take on Shakhtar Donetsk and Besiktas take on Bayern. Mark Pougatch presents with Roy Keane and Lee Dixon providing expert analysis.



