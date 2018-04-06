UEFA Europa League Highlights | ITV | 05 April 2018

UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch presents highlights of the quarter-finals of the 2018 UEFA Europa League with studio analysis from Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Campbell, including Arsenal’s quest for European glory continuing with the visit of CSKA Moscow to North London. Having knocked out one of the tournament favourites in Lyon at the Round of 16 stage, the Russians should not be underestimated. There are also highlights of the three other quarter-final matches, which included Atletico Madrid v Sporting Lisbon.