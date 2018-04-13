UEFA Europa League Highlights | ITV | 12th April 2018

UEFA Europa League Highlights

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Glenn Hoddle for highlights of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg matches. Arsenal travel to Moscow to face CSKA and are looking to take another step towards the final in Lyon and the potential prize of a place in next season’s Champions League. Elsewhere, Sporting host competition favourites Atletico Madrid in Lisbon, Marseille play Leipzig, and Salzburg face Lazio.





