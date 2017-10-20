UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV

UEFA Europa League Highlights

Mark Pougatch presents highlights of the latest Europa League matches, and is joined by Glenn Hoddle and former Everton midfielder Leon Osman, with commentary from Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface and Joe Speight. After a disappointing defeat away to Atalanta, and a frustrating draw at home to Limassol, Everton need to get their group E Europa League campaign up and running as they entertain French side Lyon at Goodison Park. Big name summer signings Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson have yet to produce their best form and coach Ronald Koeman will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes against a Lyon side who finished fourth in the French league last season. Elsewhere, with two wins under their belt, Arsenal travel to Belgrade full of confidence for their group H game against Red Star.Mark Pougatch presents highlights of the latest Europa League matches, and is joined by Glenn Hoddle and former Everton midfielder Leon Osman, with commentary from Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface and Joe Speight. After a disappointing defeat away to Atalanta, and a frustrating draw at home to Limassol, Everton need to get their group E Europa League campaign up and running as they entertain French side Lyon at Goodison Park. Big name summer signings Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson have yet to produce their best form and coach Ronald Koeman will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes against a Lyon side who finished fourth in the French league last season. Elsewhere, with two wins under their belt, Arsenal travel to Belgrade full of confidence for their group H game against Red Star.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.