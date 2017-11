UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch presents highlights of the UEFA Europa League as the group stage starts to draw to a close. Arsenal have already booked their place in the knockout round, but Arsene Wenger will want to secure top spot as they take on FC Koln in Germany. Everton have already bowed out, but a good performance in front of the fans against Atalanta will be welcome. Glenn Hoddle provides the expert analysis.