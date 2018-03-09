UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV. 8th March 2018

UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV

Thursday 8th March 2018



Mark Pougatch is joined by Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Campbell for highlights of this week’s Europa League matches. Arsenal take on AC Milan at the San Siro after an unconvincing aggregate victory over Swedish underdogs Ostersund in the previous round, but Arsene Wenger’s side will have to show an improved performance in Italy to go further. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid – the favourites to win the competition – host Lokomotiv Moscow and Borussia Dortmund face Austrian side Salzburg.







