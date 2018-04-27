UEFA Europa League Highlights | ITV | Europa League Semi Final 1st Leg

UEFA Europa League Highlights

Mark Pougatch is joined by Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Campbell for highlights of the Europa League semi-finals as Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid and Marseille entertain Salzburg. Arsene Wenger’s side were impressive 6-3 winners on aggregate over CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals, but Diego Simeone’s battle-hardened Atletico side have been Champions League finalists twice in the last four years and are not short on star quality. Commentary is supplied by Clive Tyldesley and Sam Matterface.

