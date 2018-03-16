UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – ITV. 15th March

UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV

Thursday 15 March 2018

Mark Pougatch is joined by Glenn Hoddle and Roy Keane for highlights of the week’s UEFA Europa League matches, including Arsenal playing host to AC Milan in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. There’s also action from the other matches from around Europe as the other 14 teams still left in the competition battled it out for a place in the quarter-final. Commentary comes from Sam Matterface and Joe Speight.