UEFA Nations League Highlights: England v Spain | ITV

Two months after their hugely impressive showing at the World Cup, Gareth Southgate’s young England side return to the fray as they play their opening match in the new UEFA Nations League tournament against Spain. With the Croatian team that denied them in that World Cup semi-final also in the group, England will be keen to make a strong start at Wembley and skipper Harry Kane will be full of confidence after breaking his August scoring jinx in the Premier League. Mark Pougatch presents.

