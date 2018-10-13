UEFA Nations League Highlights – ITV | 12th Oct

UEFA Nations League Highlights – ITV

Three months on from their agonising World Cup semi-final defeat, England take on Croatia again in the Nations League. Both sides have already been beaten by Spain in the competition – England were unlucky 2-1 losers at Wembley last month, whilst the Croatians were hammered 6-0 in their opener. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford will be aiming to score for his third international game on the trot while Luka Modric will be the man to watch for the Croatians.

