UEFA Nations League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch is joined by Ian Wright and Lee Dixon for highlights of the day’s UEFA Nations League matches as England travel to Seville to take on Spain and Northern Ireland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo. Luis Enrique’s Spain beat Gareth Southgate’s side at Wembley in the first round of Nations League matches, and followed that with a 6-0 thrashing of World Cup finalists Croatia to lead the group.