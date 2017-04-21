UEL: UEFA Europa League – Highlights Show ITV

UEFA Europa League – Highlights Show ITV

Thursday 20 April 2017

UEFA Europa League Highlights

The second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals sees Manchester United host Anderlecht of Belgium at the Theatre of Dreams. Elsewhere, Schalke entertain Dutch giants Ajax and French side Lyon will be sure of a warm welcome in Istanbul when they face Besiktas, while Spain’s Celta Vigo travel to Belgium to face Genk. Mark Pougatch presents action from all four games, with expert analysis from Roy Keane and Glenn Hoddle. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface and Joe Speight.

