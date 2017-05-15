Intro

MMA Fighting has UFC 211 results for the Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 fight card May 13, plus live coverage from Dallas, live blogs for the main card, and live UFC 211 Twitter updates.

In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will square off against Junior dos Santos for the second time. Former UFC champion dos Santos defeated Miocic via unanimous decision in their previous meeting at

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her title against Jessica Andrade in the co-main event.

UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2 – Full Show Replay