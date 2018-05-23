Unai Emerys’ First Full Press Conference As Arsenal Manager
Unai Emery took many people by surprise by addressing the media at Emirates Stadium in English, rather than his native tongue, for the vast majority of his opening press conference.
Unai Emery took many people by surprise by addressing the media at Emirates Stadium in English, rather than his native tongue, for the vast majority of his opening press conference.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.