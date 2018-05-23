Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Latest:
Premier League 

Unai Emerys’ First Full Press Conference As Arsenal Manager

eplfootballmatch

Unai Emery took many people by surprise by addressing the media at Emirates Stadium in English, rather than his native tongue, for the vast majority of his opening press conference.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close