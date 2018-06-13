When English Football Ruled Europe | ITV

When English Football Ruled Europe

Two-part documentary series examining the years between 1977 and 1984 when three English football clubs – Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa – lifted the European Cup a record seven times. Part two covers the break-up of Brian Clough’s hugely successful Nottingham Forest, the re-emergence of Liverpool – who lifted their third and fourth European Cups in 1981 and 1984 – and the incredible story of Aston Villa, who upset all the odds to claim their one and only win in 1982.