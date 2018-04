When Football Changed Forever

The compelling story of the dramatic final season before the advent of the Premier League. The 1991-1992 season took place against a backdrop of near civil war within the game and saw Leeds overcame fierce rivals Manchester United to emerge as champions. Some of the thanks for this achievement were owed to a Frenchman called Cantona.

