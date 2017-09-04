World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: England vs Slovakia – Full Match Replay

England vs Slovakia

Mark Pougatch is joined by Lee Dixon, Ian Wright and Ryan Giggs as England’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign continues as they take on Slovakia at Wembley, exactly a year on from beating them 1-0 in Trnava thanks to a last-gasp winner by Adam Lallana. Fans will be hoping for a more open match at this time after England struggled to break down Slovakia’s resistance after they were reduced to 10 men following captain Martin Skrtel’s dismissal for a foul on Harry Kane. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

Watch video!