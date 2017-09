Malta vs England

Friday 01 September 2017

World Cup Live

Mark Pougatch is joined by Ian Wright, Ryan Giggs and Paul Ince as England’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign continues at Ta’Qali National Stadium in Malta. Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten at the top of Group F with four wins from six matches, while their hosts are bottom and yet to gain a point. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

