Spain vs Italy

Saturday 02 September 2017

World Cup 2018

Jacqui Oatley is joined by Glenn Hoddle and Tim Sherwood for full coverage as Spain take on Italy in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. A late Daniele De Rossi penalty salvaged a draw for Italy in their opening home match in Group G against Spain back in October. Commentary comes from Sam Matterface and Danny Higginbotham.

