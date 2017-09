World Cup Highlights 2018 – ITV

Jacqui Oatley is joined by Dean Saunders and Glenn Hoddle for highlights of the European qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Matches include Wales’ trip to Moldova and the Republic of Ireland’s crucial top-of-the-table clash against Serbia in Dublin. In Group F, England host Slovakia at Wembley, while Scotland and Northern Ireland both have home advantage against Malta and the Czech Republic.

