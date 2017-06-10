Scotland vs England

World Cup Qualifier

Mark Pougatch presents live coverage, with guests Ally McCoist, Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Ryan Giggs. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley, Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Gallacher. The stakes are high as old rivals Scotland and England meet at Hampden Park. England can take a big step towards World Cup qualification if they win all three points, but defeat for Scotland would be a huge blow to their hopes.

