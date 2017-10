Belarus vs Netherlands

World Cup Qualifier

Jacqui Oatley is joined by Matthew Upson and John Collins for live coverage of this group A World Cup qualifier between Belarus and Holland. After a disappointing 4-0 defeat to France, Dick Advocaat’s side realistically have to win their last two matches to stand any chance of making it to next year’s World Cup in Russia. Commentary comes from Sam Matterface and Andy Townsend.