World Cup Qualifier Highlights – ITV

England and Malta meet at the Ta’Qali National Stadium, with Gareth Southgate’s side looking to continue their dominant form in World Cup qualification. They will be expecting a comfortable win against Malta, who are yet to pick up a point and are already out of contention for qualification. Presented by Mark Pougatch, with Ian Wright and Glenn Hoddle, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley.

