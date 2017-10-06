World Cup Qualifier Highlights – ITV

With two games remaining, England are just two points away from qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Russia, but they will be wary of a stubborn Slovenian side who they meet tonight. Scotland’s slender chances of progressing depend on a strong finish to their campaign, beginning with a win against Slovakia at Hampden. Having won their last five matches in a row, Northern Ireland look to continue their rich vein of form against world champions Germany. Jacqui Oatley is joined by Glenn Hoddle, Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist, with commentary on England v Slovenia by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.