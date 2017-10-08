World Cup Qualifier Highlights – ItV

Jacqui Oatley is joined by Matt Upson, John Collins and Ian Rush for highlights of the penultimate round of group matches in the qualifying competition for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, with all four home nations and the Republic of Ireland still in with a chance of being at next summer’s tournament. England need a win against Slovenia at Wembley to guarantee top spot in Group F while Scotland must beat Slovakia at Hampden Park to keep their play-off hopes alive. In Group D, Wales and the Republic of Ireland look to be battling for second place and the chance to make the play-offs, while Northern Ireland host Germany knowing they are safe in second behind their visitors, and hope that will be enough to secure a play-off place.