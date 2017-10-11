World Cup Qualifier Highlights – ITV4

Jacqui Oatley is joined by Glenn Hoddle and Dean Saunders for highlights of the final round of group matches in the qualification tournament for next summer’s World Cup in Russia. England finish their campaign in Lithuania, with Scotland also on the road in Group F as they take on Slovenia. Wales face the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff in a long-anticipated group D match, while Northern Ireland are in Oslo to play Norway.