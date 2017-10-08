World Cup Qualifier: Lithuania vs England – Full Match Replay

Lithuania vs England

World Cup Qualifier

Mark Pougatch is joined by Ian Wright, Ryan Giggs and Lee Dixon in the studio, as England complete their qualification group campaign for the 2018 World Cup finals against Lithuania at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius. Jermain Defoe scored his 20th international goal as England overcame stubborn opposition to win 2-0 when the sides met at Wembley earlier this year. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley and former England manager Glenn Hoddle.