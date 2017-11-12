World Cup Qualifier Playoff Highlights – ITV

It is a big weekend for Irish football as Northern Ireland and the Republic play the first legs of their World Cup playoffs. Martin O’Neill’s Republic side travel to Denmark after James McClean’s memorable winner against Wales sealed their spot. Northern Ireland face a tough test at Windsor Park against a Swiss team who won nine of their ten qualifying matches. Jacqui Oatley is joined by Glenn Hoddle, Richard Dunne and Neil Lennon for highlights of all the action, including the two other playoffs as Croatia take on Greece and Sweden play Italy.

