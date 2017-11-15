World Cup Qualifier Playoff Highlights – ITV

Jacqui Oatley presents highlights of the second legs of the 2018 World Cup qualifying playoffs, as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland compete for two of the remaining places on offer for European teams. Martin O’Neill’s Republic host Denmark at the Aviva Stadium, while Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland play Switzerland in Basel. Also featuring highlights of England’s friendly match against Brazil at Wembley. With studio analysis by Lee Dixon and Richard Dunne.

