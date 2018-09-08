Will Pogba leave Man United after his comments about Mourinho? | The Debate

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Speaking to reporters after France’s 0-0 Nations League draw with Germany in Munich on Thursday night, Pogba said it was “always good” to meet up with his World Cup-winning team-mates again. Asked if he was “fed up” with all the speculation in England about his relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho, the 25-year-old midfielder said: “It’s not me who’s talking. Pogba’s comments, however, came after he gave an interview to Sky Germany that fuelled speculation about his happiness, and long-term future at Old Trafford. “My future is currently in Manchester,” he said.